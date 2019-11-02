JUI-F workers carry solar panels, batteries to charge cell phones

(@fidahassanain)

JUI-F workers say they are determined to sit there unless their demands are met.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have found a unique way to recharge thier cell phones by carrying solar panels and batteries along with them during the Azadi March.

Some volunteeres have been roaming in differnt places by carrying the solar panel and batteries to provide facility to the marchers to recharge thier cell phones.

The crowd of JUI-F which is now in Islamabad has swollen to 70,000 people and more people are also expected to take part if the deadline given by the party's leadership to the governnment crossed two-day time limit.

The participants who are from the different parts of the country need cell phones must be functioning so that they could contact thier families and could get the messages from the leadership of their party in the sit-in.

The second day of the JUI-F's Azadi March in Islamabad started with Fajr prayer and then breakfast and gatherings for discussion on different topics. The participants took everything with them including the food but they also brought solar panels and batteries to recharge thier cell phones in the protest to remaim connected.

"We have this facility for the participants so that they could not be worried that they are not connected," said Hamdullah, a participant who was holdinig the solar panel. "Whatsapp and others things, you know, are now need of every person," he further said.

The participants just thronged to the persons having solar panels and batteries for cell phone charging.

On other side, the JUI-F's protest may turn into a sit-in for an indefinite period--but the workers of the party are determined that they would not leave the place unless the orders of thier leadership.

"We are here unless the next orders of Maulana sahib," said a participant, adding that " This government has ruined everything including the moral values,".

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief has given 48-hour deadline to the government for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan otherwise he said they participants could go to any extent. However, he said he would announce the next course of action after the two-day ultimatum.