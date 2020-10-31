JUI-F workers hold rally against blasphemy, Islamophobia

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Workers of Jamiat Ulema-e- islam (F) Friday carried out a rally against increasing Islamophobia in European nations and blasphemous comments of French president.

The rally led by JUI-F Member Provincial Assembly Mahmood Ahmad Khan Bitani and District Ameer JUIF Molana Amir Muhmmad Jan was taken out from Spin Jamia Masjid and culminated into a large protest demonstration when it reached Kashmir Chock.

The rally was addressed by Mahmood Ahmad Bitani, former Senator Moulana Salih Shah, Moulana Ameer Muhammad Jan, Moulana Nadir Khan and Sham-uz- Zaman Shams.

Speakers strongly denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's hatred anti-Islam comments and publication of blasphemous caricatures. They vehemently demanded complete boycott of all French products and sending back French Ambassador to his county.