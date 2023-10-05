JUI files comments in case against SC Practice & Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI) on Thursday filed written comments to the top court in cases pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

JUI’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza submitted the reply on behalf of his client and prayed to the court to dismiss the petitions against the act.

It said that the said act is not against the constitution, adding that the Parliament is the only forum that can introduce the law and amend it.

It further said that the act had not brought changes in the powers of the Supreme Court.