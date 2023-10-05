Open Menu

JUI Files Comments In Case Against SC Practice & Procedure Act

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

JUI files comments in case against SC Practice & Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI) on Thursday filed written comments to the top court in cases pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

JUI’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza submitted the reply on behalf of his client and prayed to the court to dismiss the petitions against the act.

It said that the said act is not against the constitution, adding that the Parliament is the only forum that can introduce the law and amend it.

It further said that the act had not brought changes in the powers of the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Jamiat Ulema E Islam Parliament Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiat ..

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation o ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

28 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

29 minutes ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

44 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

1 hour ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

2 hours ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan