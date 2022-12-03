UrduPoint.com

JUI-F's Amir Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman To Visit Balochitan On Dec 7, Says Wasay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

JUI-F's Amir Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman to visit Balochitan on Dec 7, says Wasay

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing & Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Saturday said that Amir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman would visit Balochistan from December 7 to 11, 2022 which was a positive sign of Balochistan JUI-F's workers.

JUI-F's Balochistan Chapter Amir Maulana Abdul Wasay expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at office in Quetta.

He said that important political leaders of various parties, tribal leaders, and other large people would be joining JUI-F after resigning from parties under the leadership of JUI-F's Amir Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman during his visit to Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Visit December From Housing

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

1 hour ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.