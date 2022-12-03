(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing & Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Saturday said that Amir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman would visit Balochistan from December 7 to 11, 2022 which was a positive sign of Balochistan JUI-F's workers.

JUI-F's Balochistan Chapter Amir Maulana Abdul Wasay expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at office in Quetta.

He said that important political leaders of various parties, tribal leaders, and other large people would be joining JUI-F after resigning from parties under the leadership of JUI-F's Amir Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman during his visit to Balochistan.