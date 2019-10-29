(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Asad Umer on Monday said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's Azadi March had hit efforts made by leadership of the present government for Kashmir cause. The attention of Kashmir cause has been diverted due to so called 'Azadi March' moving towards Islamabad from Karachi, he said while talking to a private news channel program.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had failed to clinch the last general elections, he said adding that the chief of JUI-F was trying to play role as leader of the Opposition.

Asad Umer stated that the leaders of Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in mega corruption cases and they were facing jails, he added.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was trying to get leverage of this situation and presenting himself as leader of the Opposition, he said.

He hoped that religious leaders participating in long march, must regard the agreement made between the administration and JUI-F.

In reply to a question about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said that Imran Khan was a pragmatic leader of this country and he will never compromise on providing NRO to those political elements involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

To another question about Nawaz Sharif's planning to go abroad for medical treatment, he said, "This was my analysis that PML-N leader will not leave the country because Nawaz Sharif was getting best treatment here."