JUI-F's Azadi March Continues Its Journey Towards Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards Islamabad

The opposition's Azadi March led by Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday continued its journey towards Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The opposition's Azadi March led by Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday continued its journey towards Islamabad.

The participants of the march arrived in the provincial capital on Tuesday night where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers joined it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth leader Senator Allama Sajid Mir, Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and other leaders addressed the participants here at the Azadi Chowk.

After spending some hours in the city, the march set off for the Federal Capital.

It may be mentioned that the JUI-F started the march on October 27 from Karachi which is expected to reach Islamabad on Thursday.

