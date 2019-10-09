JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares itself to deal with demonstrators

(@fidahassanain)

Over 20,000 police contingents have been called from various provinces to deal with JUI-F’s Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) As the date for JUI-F Azadi March is approaching fast, police have also started its preparation and have called 20,000 police personnel from other provinces to deal with the demonstrators, media reports say.

The police officials who will perform their duty on Azadi March Day, media reports say, are regularly being trained as how to deal with the demonstrators. The police personnel are being trained as how they could save themselves, if they are attacked by the protestors.

According to the sources, police is designing different strategies to deal with the protestors in Capital and any untoward incident in Islamabad could create any security situation.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F has sought help of clerics, religious speakers serving in local mosques of Islamabad and in its suburban areas and urged them to motivate the people during Friday prayers to take part in Azadi March. So, preparation on both sides is on the peak.

On other hand, no clear statement so far has come from the government side that whether it would allow JUI-F or not. However, the various leaders of the ruling party have expressed their views on different forums that JUI-F should not hold Azadi March. Some PTI’s leaders have said that JUI-F is going to launch protest against the government while their 126-day long protest was against Corruption and rigging in five Constituencies.