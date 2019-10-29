(@fidahassanain)

PPP, PML-N workers are also joining Azadi March while traders are already on nationwide strike.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News–Oct 29th, 2019) The carvan of Azadi March led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will reach Lahore today after thier overnight stay in Multan.

According to the sources, JUI-F's Azadi March was getting bigger with its journey to Islamabad and it was likely that its strength would more and more as it reached Lahore. The various groups and supportes of JUI-F have set campus in Lahore to welcome JUI-F's Azadi March.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has announced that his Azadi March will enter in Islamabad on Oct 31 and no change will be made in their schedule.

The sources said the march of JUI-F was likely to be very big from the protest/dharna of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The reports said that hundreds and thousands of participants would join Azadi March and it might change into a strong protest against the government.

Pervez Khattak, government's negotiating team, yesterday catergorically said that strict action would be taken if any one breached the agreemet or tried to take the law into their own hands.

The anti-government Azadi March set out on Sunday afternoon from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area towards Islamabad. Thousands of people, including seminary students, are participating in the march.

In addition, convoys of political parties, including the Pakistan Peopl’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Awami National Party (ANP) and others, joined the march.

The marchers reached Sukkur on Sunday night where they spent the night. From Sukkur, the participants reached Multan on Monday and after a night stay will reach Lahore today.

The main opposition parties, including PPP and PML-N, have finalized a plan to welcome Azadi March participants on their arrival in Lahore and set up welcome camps in various areas of the city.

According to details, JUI-F has set up the camp at Thokar to welcome marchers. Traders community has established camps at Multan Chungi and Yateem Khana. The PPP leadership will welcome the participants in Samanabad area while the PML-N has set up its camp at Chauburji.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) has established its camp at the Data Darbar and Jamiat Ahle Hadith has set up a camp at Batti Chowk at the Ravi Road to welcome Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Azadi March.

It may also be mentioned here that the traders community is also on nationwide strike and it is likely that thay may join JUI-F's Azadi March.