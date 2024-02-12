Open Menu

JUI-F's CEC Meeting On Tuesday To Discuss Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

JUI-F's CEC meeting on Tuesday to discuss elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) An important meeting of the central executive committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been summoned on Tuesday in Islamabad to discuss matters concerning the general elections.

According to the spokesman of JUI-F, chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the party’s provincial leadership will present their report regarding the elections in their respective areas.

The future decisions will also be taken after considering the current situation.

The party has serious reservations about the results, said the spokesman.

