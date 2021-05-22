The two-day meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Central Majlis-e-Shura would be held here on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The two-day meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Central Majlis-e-Shura would be held here on Sunday. According to Central Spokesperson JUI Aslam Ghauri the meeting would be chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He further told that the meeting will consider determining the party's position for the future political strategy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The effects of the Waqf Property Bill on religious circles and their concerns in this regard will be deliberated and discussed,�Ghauri.

The latest political situation of the country and future course of action will be chalked out, he added.

He further said that members of Majlis-e-Shura have started arriving in Islamabad from all over the country to attend the meeting.