ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of JUI-F has been convened here on April 6 to consider the current political situation in the country.

According to central spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, Aslam Ghauri, the meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and review the performance of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and discuss future strategies.