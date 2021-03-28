UrduPoint.com
Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

JUI-F's Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Apr 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of JUI-F has been convened here on April 6 to consider the current political situation in the country.

According to central spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, Aslam Ghauri, the meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and review the performance of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and discuss future strategies.

