ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said illogical demands presented by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) were unacceptable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the the JUI-F had given four demands.

Its demand for the prime minister had no sense, while the other one for holding new election was also illogical as the 2018 polls were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, he added.

He said there could be discussion on the rest two points as the government also believed in the supremacy of the law and Constitution. Moreover, talks could be held on holding next elections sans army, he added.