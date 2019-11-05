UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F's Demands Illogical, Unacceptable: Shafqat Mehmood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

JUI-F's demands illogical, unacceptable: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said illogical demands presented by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) were unacceptable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the the JUI-F had given four demands.

Its demand for the prime minister had no sense, while the other one for holding new election was also illogical as the 2018 polls were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, he added.

He said there could be discussion on the rest two points as the government also believed in the supremacy of the law and Constitution. Moreover, talks could be held on holding next elections sans army, he added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Army Education 2018 Government

Recent Stories

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

26 minutes ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

12 minutes ago

AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable devel ..

40 minutes ago

Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets children of martyrs

55 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Accuses Bangladesh of Unlawf ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.