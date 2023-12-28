JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alliance with any party: Fazl

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that his party’s district leadership would decide about seats adjustment or political alliance with any political party in the general elections, to be held on February 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that his party's district leadership would decide about seats adjustment or political alliance with any political party in the general elections, to be held on February 8.

Addressing a news conference, he said that the law and order and unfavourable weather would impact the turnout in elections.

He said that nothing wrong was being done with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rather it was being brought to limelight.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted good ties with its neighbours, adding that India should give Kashmiris their rights.

He said that Israel was committing war crimes in Gaza and the world should take notice of that.

“Stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of both the countries [Pakistan and Afghanistan]. Afghanistan has invited me for a visit. We want brotherly relations with it. We will strengthen our ties with Afghanistan,” he added.

He said that the people of merged tribal districts were worried as whether they were a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province or the erstwhile FATA. He regretted that even after seven years, the promise of awarding Rs 100 billion to the districts had not been fulfilled.

“It will be our target to solve the problems of tribal people on priority basis,” he added.

