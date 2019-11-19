Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that the Kashmir issue had been put on back-burner due to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman party's ill-timed and unjustified sit-in in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that the Kashmir issue had been put on back-burner due to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman party's ill-timed and unjustified sit-in in the federal capital.

During his meeting with Chief Organiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Saifullah Khan Nyazee at PTI Central Secretariat , the minister said that the Kashmiri people was making history by their brave fight and unwavering resolve to break the shackle of Indian brutal occupation, said a press release issued here.

They discussed the party organizational matters and the prevailing situation of the country threadbare. Besides, during the meeting, they discussed the unabated and rising state barbarism and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by brutal Indian forces.

Gandapur said that nine lac Indian forces unleashed wave of brutalities and barbarism in the heaven-like valley; the fascist Narendra Modi-led government miserably failed to weaken the on-going freedom struggle in the valley.

He made it clear that Pakistan under the leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue legal, moral, political and diplomatic support of the Kashmiris at all forums.

On the occasion, Saifullah Khan Nyazee paid tributes to the matchless sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people in their fight for the right to self-determination and said that India used all means to divert world attention from the Kashmir just struggle of right to self-determination.

The PTI Chief Organiser warned that fascist Modi regime was sowing the seed of hatred and antagonism that would lead to Indian's disintegration. He said that India was on the path of Hindutva, as life had been made a hell for non-Hindus in India.

However, he vowed that PTI under the leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan would stand by the Kashmir till realization of their dream to resolution the issue as per the aspiration of Kashmiri people. Saifullah Khan Nyazee expressed optimism that Kashmiri people would soon break the fetters of Indian illegal occupation in the scenic valley.