JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura Meeting Summoned On Saturday For In-depth Review Of Political Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:29 PM

JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs

An important meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Central Majlis-e-Shura has been summoned for Nov 2 in Islamabad to conduct an in-depth discussion on the current national and international political situation

According to JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri, the meeting, chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will conduct an in-depth discussion and analysis of the party's performance regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The meeting will examine the effects, and background of the amendment, which was passed by Parliament on October 20-21, 2024, the spokesman said.

According to JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri, the meeting, chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will conduct an in-depth discussion and analysis of the party's performance regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The meeting will examine the effects, and background of the amendment, which was passed by Parliament on October 20-21, 2024, the spokesman said.

The meeting will also discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian issue.

