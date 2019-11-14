(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :People travelling to and from Balochistan on Thursday faced difficulties as the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI)'s activists blocked the highway near Lucky Toll Plaza.

A large number of activists led by Maulana Umer Sadiq and JUI-F provincial General Secretary Rashid Mehmood gathered and had blocked the RCD Road according to the Plan B announced by their party.

The travelers including elderly, women and children had to walk for around 3 to 4km. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the highway while contingent of Rangers and Police personnel were also deployed.