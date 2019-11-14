UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F's Plan B: Lucky Toll Plaza Blocked, Citizens Suffer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

JUI-F's Plan B: Lucky Toll Plaza blocked, citizens suffer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :People travelling to and from Balochistan on Thursday faced difficulties as the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI)'s activists blocked the highway near Lucky Toll Plaza.

A large number of activists led by Maulana Umer Sadiq and JUI-F provincial General Secretary Rashid Mehmood gathered and had blocked the RCD Road according to the Plan B announced by their party.

The travelers including elderly, women and children had to walk for around 3 to 4km. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the highway while contingent of Rangers and Police personnel were also deployed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Rangers Police Vehicles Road Rashid Mehmood Women From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

6 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

16 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

36 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.