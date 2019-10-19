Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday termed suspending negotiations to settle political disputes as "undemocratic", while hinting at possible deal with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman - who has planned anti-government agitation called Azadi March by the end of October

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday termed suspending negotiations to settle political disputes as "undemocratic", while hinting at possible deal with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman - who has planned anti-government agitation called Azadi March by the end of October.Rasheed held a press conference and stated ironically: "Even if all chaudharies die, Maulana cannot come into power [to form government].""The sit-in is still in the grey list the JUI-F has still not talked of holding a sit-in," he said, while claiming that Rehman's political career would end "on the signals of those who have asked him to play.

""This time, if [an attempt] is made to strike democracy, decisions will be made immediately [�] my request was heard lately, but [Prime Minister] Imran Khan formed a committee [for negotiating with opposition parties]," he said."Seminaries are minarets of the religion and I do support them [�] Maulana went to the Golden Temple but never paid a visit to Qaid-e-Azam's shrine," he added.The minister further mentioned that PM Khan and the army chief "are two wheels of a same car".He claimed that former rulers were responsible for inflation in the state and currently the economy has been improving.