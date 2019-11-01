(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman welcomes all parties' leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Paksitan Point News- Nov, 1st, 2019) JUI-F's Azadi March rally will be held after Friday prayers today, with speeches of its leaders and the leaders of other opposition parties.

JUI-F Chief welcomed all parties leaders including Awami National Party president Asfandyar Khan Wali, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP, PML-N and ANP workers as well all other parties' workers. PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took part in the Azadi March who also asked his party workers to support Maulana's march.

On Thursday, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that no change would be made in the schedule of his Azadi March and opposed the view point of PML-N that jalsa had been postponed till tody.

"We have told PML-N that jalsa will take place today," Rehman said, adding that "the Azadi March caravan would spend the night in Islamabad. This is a march — a march includes jalsa and dharna both."

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said that they have decided to postpone thier Azadi March till Friday (tomorrow), adding that the next course of action and plan wouold be announced by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

PML-N leadership including its President Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, would join the Azadi March in Islamabd today. It may be mentioned here that neither any leader of the PML-N or PPP welcomed the JUI-F's march in Lahore nor they took part in the march.

The announcement came at the moment when Azadi March is on its way to Islamabad.

Unfortunately, at least 73 people were killed and 42 injured when fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgham Express on Thursday morning in Liaqatpur Tehsil. The fire, according to the district officials, erupted becacuse of the cylinder blast . The incident spread waves of shock across the country after which the JUI-F and opposition leaders decided to postpone the Azadi March till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.