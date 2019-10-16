JUI-F’s senator is non-citizen: Senior journalist reveals

(@fidahassanain)

Hasil Bizenjo also offers support to JUI-F for its Azadi March and calls incumbent govt fake.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) A JUI-F leader is non-citizen of Pakistan but he has acquired a fake ID card and enjoying senator-ship as well, a senior journalist revealed.

Talking in a tv Show, senior journalist Haroonur Rasheed said that JUI-F’s leader namely Abdullah is non-citizen of the country but he has been enjoying membership of the country’s upper house and enjoying all perks and privileges.

“He belongs to an area where often long queue of non-custom vehicles is seen parked and the same illegal vehicles are passed,” said Haroon ur Rasheed while talking in the show.

“On the ticket of the JUI-F, he became MPA and Senator and now his ID card and passport have been taken from and will soon be arrested,” the journalist said while quoting his sources. Haroon ur Rasheed said Imran Khan had already facilitated an Afghani by providing him CNIC.

Owais Toheed said this matter was prevailing in Balochistan where Mehmood Khan Achakzai facilitated Afghanis by helping them get Pakistani ID cards and then used the same people as their voters.

“This the matter where democracy was changed,” said Awais Touheed.

Beside it, Hasil Bizenjo has announced support for JUI-F’s Azadi March saying that the incumbent government is fake and selected and has nothing to do with democracy.

He said the recent status of Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, could be seen as an example.

“All opposition parties are on the same page,” said Bizenjo.

A day before, Bizenjo called on JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and discussed various issues with each other during their meeting and said that the propaganda was being done just to weaken the strength of opposition parties. “I just said on July 26 that the incumbent government is selected and fake,” said Bizenjo adding that “ There is no benefit of going to this assembly,”. He said they followed PPP and PML-N and went to the assembly but the time proved it that the incumbent government was fake. He also gave example of Qasim Khan Suri and said that the opposition parties were now united. JUI-F Chief has also welcomed National Party Pakistan’s Chief Bizenjo for offering support for his Azadi March in Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-f has set Oct 27 as the day of Azadi March and said that the first rally would be taken out from Karachi, Sindh. Only 13 days have been left to his march. On other side, Islamabad police is also ready to deal with the marchers and the government sources say that additional personnel from other provinces would also be called to deal with JUI-F Azadi March.