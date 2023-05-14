PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :After the announcement of the Jamiat Ulema-Islam (Fazlur Rehman) (JUI-F)'s sit-in (dharna) protest outside the Supreme Court, the workers have started their movements with the main departure of workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be on Monday morning.

This was stated by Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish while talking to media men.

He said the caravans of the JUI-F workers will depart from each district according to their schedule.

Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish said that all convoys will reach Hakla Interchange on Monday afternoon.

The convoy from Peshawar city will depart from JUI center at 9.00 a.m. on Monday morning, Ahmad Ali Darwish informed.

After reaching Hakla Interchange, all convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to the Supreme Court in the form of a central convoy, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish explained.

The workers have been instructed to bring essential supplies, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish replied to a question as to how long the sit-in will be. "It depends on such questions would be answerable to the high command, however, the workers would be ready for any situation," he added.