UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'JUI-F's Sit-in Undemocratic'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:35 PM

'JUI-F's sit-in undemocratic'

Political and religious circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) terming its march and sit-in undemocratic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Political and religious circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) terming its march and sit-in undemocratic.

Member Chief Minister Inspection Team Ijaz Khan Jazi while talking to APP, said the JUI had staged a sit-in in the Federal capital for its undemocratic demands. No where else in the world, it was witnessed that a gathering of a few thousand people sought from an elected prime minister, he added.

He said the democratically elected government must be given time to resolve the issues left unresolved by the last regimes.

Jazi, who is member of the Punjab Assembly, said in the prevailing situation, the country could not afford derailment of democracy.

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Peer Naqeeb Ur Rehman said it was not right time for coming to roads as the country was facing multiple problems. Political leaders should themselves abide law and thus set an example for their followers, he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of twin cities faced great hardships due to suspension of the Metro Bus service.

Khalil Ahmed, who travels to his workplace in Blue Area daily from Rawalpindi, said the taxi drivers were charging fares at their will from the passengers due to suspension of the Metro Bus service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister World Democracy Metro Rawalpindi March From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Commissions Survey Vessel Behr Masah ..

4 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman using religion card to exploit peopl ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President, Transnistrian Leader Meet Info ..

1 minute ago

World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more s ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

14 minutes ago

Construction work under Tribal Districts' Ten Year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.