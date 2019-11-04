Political and religious circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) terming its march and sit-in undemocratic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Political and religious circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) terming its march and sit-in undemocratic.

Member Chief Minister Inspection Team Ijaz Khan Jazi while talking to APP, said the JUI had staged a sit-in in the Federal capital for its undemocratic demands. No where else in the world, it was witnessed that a gathering of a few thousand people sought from an elected prime minister, he added.

He said the democratically elected government must be given time to resolve the issues left unresolved by the last regimes.

Jazi, who is member of the Punjab Assembly, said in the prevailing situation, the country could not afford derailment of democracy.

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Peer Naqeeb Ur Rehman said it was not right time for coming to roads as the country was facing multiple problems. Political leaders should themselves abide law and thus set an example for their followers, he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of twin cities faced great hardships due to suspension of the Metro Bus service.

Khalil Ahmed, who travels to his workplace in Blue Area daily from Rawalpindi, said the taxi drivers were charging fares at their will from the passengers due to suspension of the Metro Bus service.