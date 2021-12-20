UrduPoint.com

JUI-F's Zubair Ali Leads With 62388 Votes

Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

JUI-F candidate for Tehsil Council, Peshawar Zubair Ali has obtained 62388 votes followed by Mohammad Rizwan Khan of the PTI, who had secured 50659 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :JUI-F candidate for Tehsil Council, Peshawar Zubair Ali has obtained 62388 votes followed by Mohammad Rizwan Khan of the PTI, who had secured 50659 votes.

According to press release issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer (DRO) here on Monday, Sher Rehman of ANP has secured 49596 votes, Arbab Zarak Khan of PPP, 45958 while Bahrullah of JI has obtained 18367 votes respectively.

Similarly, Nekzada has obtained 2400, Shoaib Khan 1542, Amin Jan 1350, Kifayatullah 1266, Mohammad Ibrahim 1258, Ziaullah Afridi 1108, Shamsher Khan 1014, Mohammad Anwar Khan 1011, Aamir Iqbal Khalil 885, Nadeem 371, Mohammad Sadiqur Rehman Paracha 204 and Mohammad Tahir Shah 165 votes respectively.

The announcement of the incomplete results of the Tehsil Council Peshawar have been withheld as polling on six polling stations including five polling stations in Neighbourhood Council 32 Qadirabad and one polling station of Neighbourhood Council-1 Afridi Ghari (Govt Primary school Ghari Hidayat due to law and order situation.

The report of the result is being dispatched to the Election Commission. Further suitable proceedings would be initiated after the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

