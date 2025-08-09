JUI holds meeting in Company Bagh Kohat for Khatm e Nabuat SAW Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A significant meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Village Council Lachi Bala was held in Company Bagh, Kohat on Saturday, to discuss the upcoming Khatm e Nabuat SAW conference scheduled for September 2.

The meeting was attended by a large number of workers and officials of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Lachi, showcasing their enthusiasm and commitment to the cause.

Key leaders, including Ameer and City Mayor Qari Sher Zaman, Naib Ameer Gohar Saifullah Khan, and District General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Amir Abid, were present.

During the meeting, district officials presented the case for the Tajdar e Khatm-e-Nabuwwat SAW Conference and invited the attendees to participate in the program.

The conference is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 2, at 4 pm in Company Bagh, Kohat. The attendees accepted the invitation and expressed their determination to participate in large numbers from Lachi to make the conference a success.

The meeting reflected the strong commitment of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam officials and workers to the Khatm e Nabuat SAW conference.

