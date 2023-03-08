JUI KP Chief criticizes PTI for financial mismanagement, corruption

Ameer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Wednesday, said that those who deceived people on the name of Riyasat Madina have inflicted huge losses to the economy and pushing the country towards an abyss of financial crises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Ameer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Wednesday, said that those who deceived people on the name of Riyasat Madina have inflicted huge losses to the economy and pushing the country towards an abyss of financial crises.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants to the party, he said that rulers who misled people have also targeted the economy and religion for their personal interests. He said that corruption and malpractices of past rulers are main reasons behind current financial crises.

He said that the masses would reject previous rulers for their corruption and ill-planned policies. He said that Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman who was well aware of the nefarious intentions of Imran Khan had already launched a daring struggle against his policies right from the beginning.

Senator Atta said that Imran Khan has lost public trust and become isolated due to his policies. He said that PDM is not an electoral alliance but it is a political alliance adding that decision to forge an alliance for election or take a solo flight would be decided by leadership of JUI according to future situation.

He said that effective policies are needed to control inflation and put the country on right track after the mismanagement of by PTI. He said that JUI would fully participate in elections and directives have been issued for candidates.

On the occasion, Moulana Gul Noor Shah of Dir Bala announced joining JUI after renouncing his 40-year-old association with Jamat Islami.