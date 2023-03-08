UrduPoint.com

JUI KP Chief Criticizes PTI For Financial Mismanagement, Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

JUI KP Chief criticizes PTI for financial mismanagement, corruption

Ameer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Wednesday, said that those who deceived people on the name of Riyasat Madina have inflicted huge losses to the economy and pushing the country towards an abyss of financial crises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Ameer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Wednesday, said that those who deceived people on the name of Riyasat Madina have inflicted huge losses to the economy and pushing the country towards an abyss of financial crises.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants to the party, he said that rulers who misled people have also targeted the economy and religion for their personal interests. He said that corruption and malpractices of past rulers are main reasons behind current financial crises.

He said that the masses would reject previous rulers for their corruption and ill-planned policies. He said that Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman who was well aware of the nefarious intentions of Imran Khan had already launched a daring struggle against his policies right from the beginning.

Senator Atta said that Imran Khan has lost public trust and become isolated due to his policies. He said that PDM is not an electoral alliance but it is a political alliance adding that decision to forge an alliance for election or take a solo flight would be decided by leadership of JUI according to future situation.

He said that effective policies are needed to control inflation and put the country on right track after the mismanagement of by PTI. He said that JUI would fully participate in elections and directives have been issued for candidates.

On the occasion, Moulana Gul Noor Shah of Dir Bala announced joining JUI after renouncing his 40-year-old association with Jamat Islami.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alliance Dir From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

6 seconds ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

8 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

10 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.