Open Menu

JUI Leader Among 3 Injured In Mosque's Blast At Azam Warsak: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

JUI leader among 3 injured in mosque's blast at Azam Warsak: DPO

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) At least three persons including district Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam, Maulana Abdullah Nadeem sustained injuries in a bomb blast inside a mosque at Azam Warsak bazaar here at Lower Waziristan Tribal District on Friday.

District Police Officer, Lower Waziristan Tribal District, Asif Bahadar told media that the blast was caused by an explosives device planted inside the mosque. He said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said the blast has apparently targeted Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the Khateeb of the Mosque and the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Wana.

He said that investigation was started and the area was cordoned off.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

56 minutes ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

2 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

3 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

3 hours ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

6 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan