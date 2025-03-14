WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) At least three persons including district Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam, Maulana Abdullah Nadeem sustained injuries in a bomb blast inside a mosque at Azam Warsak bazaar here at Lower Waziristan Tribal District on Friday.

District Police Officer, Lower Waziristan Tribal District, Asif Bahadar told media that the blast was caused by an explosives device planted inside the mosque. He said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said the blast has apparently targeted Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the Khateeb of the Mosque and the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Wana.

He said that investigation was started and the area was cordoned off.

APP/fam