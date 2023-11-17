Open Menu

JUI Leader Hosts Lunch For KPC Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

JUI leader hosts lunch for KPC members

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Tehsil Convener and Chairman of JUI Hafiz Mohammad Saeed here on Friday arranged a lunch for members of the Kohat Press Club (KPC).

The gathering provided an opportunity to delve into various issues pertaining to Kohat.

During the occasion, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed reiterated a commitment to public service, emphasizing the non-political nature of their work for the city.

He expressed a dedication to the betterment of Kohat, urging collective efforts beyond political affiliations and personal interests for the region's development.

APP/Azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

2 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

2 hours ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

3 hours ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

3 hours ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

4 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

6 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan