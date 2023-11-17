JUI leader hosts lunch for KPC members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Tehsil Convener and Chairman of JUI Hafiz Mohammad Saeed here on Friday arranged a lunch for members of the Kohat Press Club (KPC).

The gathering provided an opportunity to delve into various issues pertaining to Kohat.

During the occasion, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed reiterated a commitment to public service, emphasizing the non-political nature of their work for the city.

He expressed a dedication to the betterment of Kohat, urging collective efforts beyond political affiliations and personal interests for the region's development.

APP/Azq/378