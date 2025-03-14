JUI Leader, Three Others Got Injured In Blast Inside South Waziristan Mosque
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Police say blast took place inside a mosque in Azam Warsak, South Waziristan
DI Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) At least four people including a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader got injured inside a mosque in South Waziristan on Friday.
The police said that the blast took place inside a mosque in Azam Warsak, South Waziristan. As a result, JUI leader Maulana Abdullah and three others got injured.
Following the explosion, the police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The rescue officials confirmed that the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.
The eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred near the mosque's Mehrab and that Maulana Abdullah Nadeem was the Primary target. However, three others also got injured.
