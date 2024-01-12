JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai

The Central Deputy General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Rozi Khan, withdrew his nomination papers from NA-263 Quetta in favour of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Central Deputy General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Rozi Khan, withdrew his nomination papers from NA-263 Quetta in favour of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP).

A statement issued by the Spokesman of JUI Quetta district Abdul Ghani Shehzad said that the decision was made on the instructions of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It may be noted here that, Mehmood Khan Achakzai had also withdrawn his nomination papers from NA- 265 Pishin in favour of JUI chief Maulana Fazal Rehman the other day.

The withdrawal of the JUI candidate from the national assembly seat from Quetta will give a great boost to PkMAP chief for upcoming polls.

APP/ask/umr