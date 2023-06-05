UrduPoint.com

JUI Leaders Ask NAB To Take Action Against Corrupt Practices By PTI Leaders

JUI leaders ask NAB to take action against corrupt practices by PTI leaders

General Secretary Jamait Ulema-e- Islam (JUI), Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish and Former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani have demanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate inquiry in Khyber Pakhtukwa in pattern of Punjab against corruption committed by PTI rulers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :General Secretary Jamait Ulema-e- islam (JUI), Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish and Former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani have demanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate inquiry in Khyber Pakhtukwa in pattern of Punjab against corruption committed by PTI rulers.

In a joint press statement issued here on Monday, both the JUI leaders laid stress on NAB to take action in KP against appointments made in violation of merit and corruption committed by the PTI leaders.

They said in Punjab former Chief Minister, Chaudry Pervez Elahi has been arrested on allegation of corruption so the rulers in KP who wasted provincial resources and left the kitty empty should also be arrested and made accountable.

During nine years rules in KP, the PTI leadership has not only set examples of corruption but also left the province in financial crisis.

Around 170 appointments were made on different posts of grade 16 and 18 in provincial assembly in total violation of rules and merits who all are relatives for former PTI rulers, the JUI leaders alleged.

In the same way hundreds of media influencers were appointed in Information Department whose only duty was propagation of PTI on government's expense.

They reiterated their demand from NAB and Anti Corruption Department to take strict action and made PTI rulers accountable over their corrupt practices.

