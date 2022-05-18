UrduPoint.com

JUI Local Leader Dies During Umrah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

JUI local leader dies during Umrah

Haji Jameel Paracha, an eminent leader of JUI Kohat has died in Saudi Arabia while performing Umrah the other day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) ::Haji Jameel Paracha, an eminent leader of JUI Kohat has died in Saudi Arabia while performing Umrah the other day.

His family sources said on Wednesday that the deceased was facing some kidney ailments. His funeral prayer will be offered in Makkah after Asar prayer today.

People from all walks of life came to the residence of the deceased in Paracha town, Kohat to offer Fateha for the departed soul.

