JUI Majlis Shura meeting called to review performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Central Majlis Shura has been convened in Islamabad on Thursday, in which the performance of ministers, flood situation and by-elections will be reviewed.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the meeting, according to a JUI(F) statement issued here on Wednesday.

Apart from the future action plan of the party, the flood situation and the party's performance during the recent by-elections would also be reviewed.

The meeting would also discuss the representation of the party in the upcoming meetings of the heads of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.