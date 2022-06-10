UrduPoint.com

JUI, Minority Community Take Out Rally Against Blasphemous Remarks Of BJP Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 10:09 PM

JUI, minority community take out rally against blasphemous remarks of BJP leaders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and minority community took out a protest rally in Khuzdar town on Friday against blasphemous remarks of Indian ruling party BJP leaders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and minority community took out a protest rally in Khuzdar town on Friday against blasphemous remarks of Indian ruling party BJP leaders.

A large number of people participated in the protest rally which marched on different main routs of the area and chanted slogans against BJP's leaders.

Maulana Qamar-ud-Din, Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Shahwani, Deputy Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, leader of Hindu community Lal Chandra Prakash and other speakers strongly condemned the BJP's leaders blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (SAW) while addressing the participants of the rally.

They also appealed to the world community to take notice and reprimand India for letting such elements expressing their hatred without regard for others' feelings.

They said that provocative and blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet (SAW) were unacceptable as it had hurt the feelings of billion of Muslims around the world.

The speakers said Muslims have profound love and respect for the last Holy Prophet (SAW) and they were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the honor of Prophet (SAW).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Minority Khuzdar Muslim Billion Love

Recent Stories

Hazara citizens laud fiscal budget 2022-23

Hazara citizens laud fiscal budget 2022-23

29 seconds ago
 Man drowns in Akram canal

Man drowns in Akram canal

31 seconds ago
 Chairman Power Looms Owners Association welcomes f ..

Chairman Power Looms Owners Association welcomes federal budget

34 seconds ago
 Text of Miftah's budget speech

Text of Miftah's budget speech

6 minutes ago
 Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

6 minutes ago
 Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win sinc ..

Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win since 2016

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.