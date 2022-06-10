JUI, minority community take out rally against blasphemous remarks of BJP leaders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and minority community took out a protest rally in Khuzdar town on Friday against blasphemous remarks of Indian ruling party BJP leaders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and minority community took out a protest rally in Khuzdar town on Friday against blasphemous remarks of Indian ruling party BJP leaders.

A large number of people participated in the protest rally which marched on different main routs of the area and chanted slogans against BJP's leaders.

Maulana Qamar-ud-Din, Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Shahwani, Deputy Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, leader of Hindu community Lal Chandra Prakash and other speakers strongly condemned the BJP's leaders blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (SAW) while addressing the participants of the rally.

They also appealed to the world community to take notice and reprimand India for letting such elements expressing their hatred without regard for others' feelings.

They said that provocative and blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet (SAW) were unacceptable as it had hurt the feelings of billion of Muslims around the world.

The speakers said Muslims have profound love and respect for the last Holy Prophet (SAW) and they were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the honor of Prophet (SAW).