JUI minority legislator lashes out at Baldev for seeking asylum in India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Sardar Ranjeet Singh, minority MPA of Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday lashed out at Baldev Kumar for seeking political asylum in India.

Speaking on a point of order in the provincial assembly, Sardar Ranjeet Singh said Baldev was propagating a malicious propaganda against Pakistan merely to seek political asylum.

He rejected the bias statement of Baldev that minorities were unsafe in Pakistan and said his election from the platform of JUI corroborated the fact that minorities were completely safe and enjoying full freedom in every sphere of life including following their religions.

He said Baldev was neither a Hindu nor Sikh but a person who was defying norms of his religion only to pursue his own interests and designs.

He said rather than advocating for rights of minorities in Pakistan, Baldev should fight for the rights of Kashmiris who were being persecuted by ruthless Modi Sarkar.

It is worth mentioning that Baldev Kumar was a former MPA who was arrested on the murder charges of PTI lawmaker Sardar Suran Singh.

He was later acquitted by court giving him benefit of doubt.