JUI MPA injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Member of Balochistan Assembly, JUI Central Leader Mir Yunus Aziz Zehri was injured in a traffic accident near Khuzdar on Monday, local administration said.

MPA's car overturned on Quetta-Karachi Highway while he was travelling to native town from Karachi after his father Mir Abdul Aziz Zehri, died in a hospital in Karachi this morning.

As a result of the misshape, MPA received critical injuries. Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major retired Mohammad Ilyas Khan Kibzai reached the site and shifted the MPA to the hospital for medical treatment.