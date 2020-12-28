UrduPoint.com
JUI-N Assures Full Support For Developing Country On Pattern Of Madina State

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

JUI-N assures full support for developing country on pattern of Madina state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A 10 member delegation of (JUI-N) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazariati on Monday assured their unflinching support to Prime Minister Imran Khan in his resolve to develop the country on the pattern of state of Madina.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq, the delegation, headed by Vice President JUI-N Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, expressed satisfaction over continuous support of the government.

They lauded the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan of introducing Quran-e-Pak and Seerah subjects in across country schools, saying the talks with managements of seminaries were continuing for introducing uniform curricula and education system in the religious seminaries also.

Speaking on the occasion Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said the ideological borders of Pakistan would be protected at all costs. The priority of the government wasto resolve the issues of Ulema.

