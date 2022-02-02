JUI-N delegation calls on CM Balochistan

A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazryati (JUI-N) led by Ameer of the party Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazryati (JUI-N) led by Ameer of the party Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday.

The delegation apprised the chief minister of the loss of lives as a result of terrorist attacks on party workers and leadership in Quetta and Chaman and other concerns including security challenges to the party leadership in the meeting.

The chief minister expressed his grief over the martyrdom of JUI-N activists in Chaman and Quetta blasts saying that Balochistan government would extend all possible cooperation with the bereaved families of the victims.

He said JIT report of Chaman bomb blast to be made public and action would be taken against anti-peace elements involved in the incidents to be brought to justice saying that JUI-Nazryati's leader would be provided security.

Bizenjo also assured that the families of the martyrs and injured of the Quetta blast would be provided compensation.

The chief minister said that all the legitimate demands of the delegation are recognized saying a committee of ministers would be formed to review their demands for implementation.

Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni thanked the chief minister for his assurance and compassionate attitude towards the implementation of the demands and announced the cancellation of yesterday's protest, he said in his message to the party workers Yesterday's sit-in was canceled after negotiations.