UrduPoint.com

JUI-N Delegation Calls On CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

JUI-N delegation calls on CM Balochistan

A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazryati (JUI-N) led by Ameer of the party Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazryati (JUI-N) led by Ameer of the party Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday.

The delegation apprised the chief minister of the loss of lives as a result of terrorist attacks on party workers and leadership in Quetta and Chaman and other concerns including security challenges to the party leadership in the meeting.

The chief minister expressed his grief over the martyrdom of JUI-N activists in Chaman and Quetta blasts saying that Balochistan government would extend all possible cooperation with the bereaved families of the victims.

He said JIT report of Chaman bomb blast to be made public and action would be taken against anti-peace elements involved in the incidents to be brought to justice saying that JUI-Nazryati's leader would be provided security.

Bizenjo also assured that the families of the martyrs and injured of the Quetta blast would be provided compensation.

The chief minister said that all the legitimate demands of the delegation are recognized saying a committee of ministers would be formed to review their demands for implementation.

Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni thanked the chief minister for his assurance and compassionate attitude towards the implementation of the demands and announced the cancellation of yesterday's protest, he said in his message to the party workers Yesterday's sit-in was canceled after negotiations.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Quetta Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Chaman All Government

Recent Stories

Education Ministry urges HEC to ensure valid quoru ..

Education Ministry urges HEC to ensure valid quorum for selection of new ED HEC

22 seconds ago
 Mickelson says 'everyone in top 100' approached to ..

Mickelson says 'everyone in top 100' approached to play in Saudi league

24 seconds ago
 Key Witness in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Call ..

Key Witness in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Call Sues Trump Jr, Giuliani - Rep ..

25 seconds ago
 Regional situation, strategic partnership on top o ..

Regional situation, strategic partnership on top of PM's agenda: Ambassador Haqu ..

26 seconds ago
 US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Mor ..

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Morawiecki

51 minutes ago
 France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>