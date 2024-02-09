JUI-P' Aslam Raisani wins PB-37 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-37, Mastung by securing 13,668 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP)) candidate Noor Ahmed Bangulzai who bagged 11,426 votes.

Overall voters' turn out remained 32.97 per cent.