JUI-P' Sajjad Ullah wins PK-32 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Sajjad Ullah has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-32, Kohistan Lower by securing 13,826 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Khan Member who bagged 12,496 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 54.68 per cent.