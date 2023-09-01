Open Menu

JUI Popularity Graph Witnesses Upward Trend: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, has said that the popularity graph of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) was witnessing an upward trend with each passing day and the trust people imposed in our services would never be shattered.

Talking to a gathering at Tablighi Markaz, Samdo Garhi, and Bashir Abad here wherein 57 families from various political parties announced joining JUI, he said the problems of the masses would be addressed at their doorstep. He said open courts were being conducted on a daily basis to address people's grievances.

On the occasion, JUI leaders Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, Siddiqur Rehman Paracha, Saadat Afridi, Mufti Ameen, Chairman Zahid Ullah, and representatives of various union councils were also present.

Haji Zubair Ali said that the popularity of JUI was evident from the fact that people in large numbers were joining this party, showing confidence in the leadership of JUI.

He hoped that the sense of deprivation among people would be removed and pledges made with them would be honored at all costs. He said on a daily basis people's problems were being gradually addressed. He also welcomed the new entrants to JUI.

During the gathering, families from Samdo Garhi, Bashir Abad announced to join Jamiat Ulema e islam. Mayor Zubair Ali presented party caps to the new JUI supporters.

