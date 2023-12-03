Open Menu

JUI Promotes Moderation In Political Discourse: Fazalur Rehman

Published December 03, 2023

JUI promotes moderation in political discourse: Fazalur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday expressed JUI’s commitment to fostering moderation in political discourse while maintaining and promoting religious identity.

While addressing to workers at Jhok Wanis, on occasion of Malik Sajjad Wains, a local political figure in JUI, Fazalur Rehman acknowledging the critical role of public leaders, emphasized his dedication to solving societal issues and dismantling prejudices in order to pave the way for a harmonious future.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman firmly declared to take stand against those who resorted to target Muslim Ummah. Underlining ideology, belief, and attitude as the political foundation, he stressed the importance of compassion towards the impoverished and the collective responsibility of safeguarding their lives, wealth, and honor.

The chief outlined a policy of wisdom and fairness in dispute resolution, underscoring the historical sacrifices of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam elders as a testament to the people's trust. JUI always rejected sectarianism, Fazal added. He promised to serve people if voted to power. He also expressed resolve to propel the party forward, uniting communities, and fostering a future marked by justice, compassion, and resilience.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghaffor Haideri also spoke and stated that there was no allegation of corruption on any leader of JUI. He criticized leadership of PTI stating that a man (IK) was imposed who damaged country. JUI struggled to remove him from power, concluded Haideri.

