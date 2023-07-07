JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

Jamiat ulema e Islam Hyderabad Chapter on Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Hyderabad Press Club to denounce the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

The protesters led by provincial Information Secretary District Ameer Maulana Taj Muhammad Naahiyon, Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah and Hafiz Muhammad Azam Jahangiri, Maulan Faiz ullah khan Swati,Haji Abdul Aziz Rajput said that desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden was conspiracy against Muslims living across the world.

They deplored the silence of International organizations over the desecration of Holy Quran.

They urged all Religions including Muslim World to unite to discourage such incidents in future. They demanded the Pakistan Government deport the Sweden envoy immediately and cut off diplomatic ties with Sweden.

Meanwhile a massive rally led by District General Secretary Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah and Ameer Latifabad Taluka Maulana Faiz ullah Swati was also organized from Fateh Chowk to Press Club Hyderabad.