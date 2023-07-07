Open Menu

JUI Protests Desecration Of Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:06 PM

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

Jamiat ulema e Islam Hyderabad Chapter on Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Hyderabad Press Club to denounce the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Jamiat ulema e islam Hyderabad Chapter on Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Hyderabad Press Club to denounce the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The protesters led by provincial Information Secretary District Ameer Maulana Taj Muhammad Naahiyon, Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah and Hafiz Muhammad Azam Jahangiri, Maulan Faiz ullah khan Swati,Haji Abdul Aziz Rajput said that desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden was conspiracy against Muslims living across the world.

They deplored the silence of International organizations over the desecration of Holy Quran.

They urged all Religions including Muslim World to unite to discourage such incidents in future. They demanded the Pakistan Government deport the Sweden envoy immediately and cut off diplomatic ties with Sweden.

Meanwhile a massive rally led by District General Secretary Hafiz Khalid Hassan Dhamrah and Ameer Latifabad Taluka Maulana Faiz ullah Swati was also organized from Fateh Chowk to Press Club Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World Hyderabad Sweden Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

6 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

6 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

20 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

16 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

16 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

16 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

16 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

13 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

13 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

13 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against ..

Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against Quran desecration in Sweden

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan