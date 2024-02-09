JUI-P's Aftab Haider Wins PK-111 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Makhdoomzada Muhammad Aftab Haider has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-111 Dera Ismail Khan-I by securing 41,052 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) candidate Ehtsham Javed who bagged 37,008 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 60.98 per cent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-P' Sajjad Ullah wins PK-32 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Nadir Laghari wins PS-19 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-33 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz wins PP-156 election20 minutes ago
-
Ghazali Saleem Butt of PML-N wins PP-146 election29 minutes ago
-
PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt wins PS-81 election29 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Anjum Aqeel wins NA-46 election29 minutes ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-95 election29 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman of PML-N wins PP-148 election39 minutes ago
-
Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N wins NA-118 election39 minutes ago
-
PML-N Anjam Aqeel wins NA-46 election39 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Ikram-Ullah Khan wins PS-22 election39 minutes ago