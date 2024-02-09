ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Makhdoomzada Muhammad Aftab Haider has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-111 Dera Ismail Khan-I by securing 41,052 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) candidate Ehtsham Javed who bagged 37,008 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 60.98 per cent.