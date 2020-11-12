UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI Removes Hafiz Hussain From Post Of Party Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

JUI removes Hafiz Hussain from post of party spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulem e islam (Fazl) Wednesday removed veteran politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed from the post of party spokesman and appointed Aslam Ghori in his place.

According to the party sources, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was removed for not following the party policy.

A seven-member committee led by Maulana Abdul Qayyum issued show cause notice to Hafiz Hussain to know his viewpoint. The decision of his removal was announced after a lengthy meeting of the majlis e shura of the party chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Hafiz Hussain had voiced his difference of opinion on a statement of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif about the army.

JUI-F distanced itself from the remarks of Hafiz Hussain by saying that it was his personal stance.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Post From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

34 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

49 minutes ago

UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism for Disresp ..

18 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Points to Lack of Evidence of ..

18 minutes ago

World Food Program Chief Urges Donors to Provide $ ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.