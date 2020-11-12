JUI removes Hafiz Hussain from post of party spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulem e islam (Fazl) Wednesday removed veteran politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed from the post of party spokesman and appointed Aslam Ghori in his place.

According to the party sources, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was removed for not following the party policy.

A seven-member committee led by Maulana Abdul Qayyum issued show cause notice to Hafiz Hussain to know his viewpoint. The decision of his removal was announced after a lengthy meeting of the majlis e shura of the party chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Hafiz Hussain had voiced his difference of opinion on a statement of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif about the army.

JUI-F distanced itself from the remarks of Hafiz Hussain by saying that it was his personal stance.