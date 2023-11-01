Open Menu

JUI-S Chairman Announces Grand Gathering To Honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday made an announcement, unveiling plans for a substantial gathering to pay tribute to the revered services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed

The gathering is scheduled to take place at the esteemed Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak from 1100 hours until the Asr prayer.

Talking to media, he disclosed that the event, slated for Thursday, would be a platform for the convergence of national, political, religious, social, and welfare leaders from all corners of the country.

Haqqani, who also serves as the Chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, highlighted that the leaders would shed light on various facets of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed's life, encompassing social, political, and religious dimensions.

Additionally, they would address the pressing concerns related to the current situation in Palestine, with a specific focus on the Gaza Strip, he added.

He said the leaders would articulate their stance on the ongoing struggle in Palestine, specifically the efforts to regain control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to express solidarity with the oppressed people in Gaza. He said they would vehemently condemn the incessant massacres of Palestinian Muslims by Israel.

Haqqani said to seek divine blessings for Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed, the martyrs of Palestine, and to foster unity and harmony within the Muslim Ummah while contributing to the strength and development of Pakistan, recitations from the Holy Quran and Bukhari Sharif would be a significant part of the event.

He said religious elders would also offer detailed prayers on this occasion, and both national and international journalists would be an integral part of this esteemed gathering. He said the event was poised to be a momentous occasion to remember and honor the legacy of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed and express unwavering support for the oppressed in Palestine.

