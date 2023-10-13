JUI (S) chairman calls for global unity, support for Palestine

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, criticizing the silence of so-called rulers of international community on the ongoing barbaric persecution of Palestinian Muslims on Friday, said that it was a shameful and cowardly act

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, criticizing the silence of so-called rulers of international community on the ongoing barbaric persecution of Palestinian Muslims on Friday, said that it was a shameful and cowardly act.

Addressing a massive rally, organized to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine, he said international organizations should promote fair behavior on the Palestine issue, stating that it was the time to leave the support of illegal occupiers and oppressors and listen to the voice of real freedom fighters.

Haqqani, who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, appealed to the Islamic world to provide comprehensive political, moral, financial and humanitarian support to the oppressed Palestinians at this difficult time.

Central General-Secretary Maulana Sayed Yousuf Shah emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must unite and stand against evil and tyrannical forces. He declared that with true unity, the Muslim world could overcome any challenge and that it was the Primary objective of the Muslim Ummah to protect and ensure the freedom of Al-Quds, as well as the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris, Rohingyas, Syrians and Indian Muslims.

Maulana Irfan-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani, Maulana Khuzima Sami, Maulana Osama Sami, Maulana Luqman-ul-Haq and other leaders also addressed the gathering.