Open Menu

JUI (S) Chairman Calls For Global Unity, Support For Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 09:04 PM

JUI (S) chairman calls for global unity, support for Palestine

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, criticizing the silence of so-called rulers of international community on the ongoing barbaric persecution of Palestinian Muslims on Friday, said that it was a shameful and cowardly act

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, criticizing the silence of so-called rulers of international community on the ongoing barbaric persecution of Palestinian Muslims on Friday, said that it was a shameful and cowardly act.

Addressing a massive rally, organized to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine, he said international organizations should promote fair behavior on the Palestine issue, stating that it was the time to leave the support of illegal occupiers and oppressors and listen to the voice of real freedom fighters.

Haqqani, who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, appealed to the Islamic world to provide comprehensive political, moral, financial and humanitarian support to the oppressed Palestinians at this difficult time.

Central General-Secretary Maulana Sayed Yousuf Shah emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must unite and stand against evil and tyrannical forces. He declared that with true unity, the Muslim world could overcome any challenge and that it was the Primary objective of the Muslim Ummah to protect and ensure the freedom of Al-Quds, as well as the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris, Rohingyas, Syrians and Indian Muslims.

Maulana Irfan-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani, Maulana Khuzima Sami, Maulana Osama Sami, Maulana Luqman-ul-Haq and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

India World Palestine Moral Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

1 minute ago
 JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestin ..

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims

3 minutes ago
 Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

3 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

4 minutes ago
 OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan ..

OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan's stance

1 minute ago
 DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facili ..

DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facilities

7 minutes ago
PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corrupt ..

PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corruption as efforts coming to fruit ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to conde ..

Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashm ..

10 minutes ago
 Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws ..

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws for protection of rural women

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of M ..

10 minutes ago
 FHI delegation calls on health minister

FHI delegation calls on health minister

10 minutes ago
 Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palesti ..

Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan