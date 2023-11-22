JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday held an inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid in the Federal Capital

Hamid who is also the Deputy Head of Darul Uloom Haqqania, extended a warm welcome to Imam-e-Kaaba upon his arrival in Pakistan, emphasizing the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both leaders lauded the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid expressed appreciation for the services rendered by Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, the late leader, and conveyed his condolences.

He praised Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's longstanding friendship and wished for elevated ranks in the hereafter.

During the meeting, a special prayer was offered for the oppressed Muslims worldwide, especially for the Palestinians.

On this occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami and International Religious Council for Religious Affairs President Muhammad Israr Madani were present.