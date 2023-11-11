JUI-S Chairman mourns demise of Azam Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan.

Haqqani who is also the Chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council stated that the late Chief Minister's services for nation, province, and the country would always be remembered.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul. He emphasized the need to recognize and honor the contributions made by the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan for the betterment of the region.

Haqqani concluded by urging the nation to join in prayers for the forgiveness and high ranks of the departed leader.