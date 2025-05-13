JUI-S chief hails armed forces historic victory over India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Abdul Haq Sani, central Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami-ul-Haq (JUI-S), lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their historic victory against India, asserting that the world has recognized the country’s resolute response to aggression.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Abdul Haq Sani declared that Pakistan’s military had delivered a crushing blow to both India and Israel one that would be remembered for generations.

He extended congratulations to the armed forces for their decisive triumph.

He highlighted that during a recent executive council meeting, his party paid tribute to the military’s unwavering stance.

He noted that the nation, minorities and political factions, united in support of the armed forces during the crisis.