JUI-S chief hails bill safeguarding honour of Prophethood, sacred figures as historic step

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (Sami) Chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday lauded the recent approval of protection of the honour of Prophethood, companions, and Ahl al-Bayt bill from the Senate.

Stressing the importance of respecting Ahl al-Bayt and companions, he described this decision as a historical milestone and a positive step towards the future.

In his statement, Maulana Haqqani drew parallels to his late father's efforts, mentioning that Hazrat Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had also introduced the Shariah Bill in the Senate. However, the bill was misused by past rulers to suppress it, mirroring the circumstances surrounding the protection of sacred figures, sanctities and values.

He highlighted that this bill, despite facing opposition, stood as a commendable action in designating disrespect towards companions, Ahl al-Bayt, and the honour of prophethood.

He expressed optimism that the implementation of this bill would lead to a reduction in societal discord, intolerance, and slander.

He emphasized its potential to foster unity among different sects and serve as a deterrent against violent and hateful behaviours.

Stressing Pakistan's identity as the Islamic Republic, he noted that the Constitution already safeguard the protection of the finality of prophethood and the honour of prophethood.

The acceptance of the protection of the honour of companions and Ahl al-Bayt bill, according to Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, reinforced Pakistan's ideological identity as an Islamic state.

As the nation moves forward, this historic decision stood as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to upholding Quranic principles and the Sunnah, he maintained.