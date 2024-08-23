Open Menu

JUI-S Leader Hails SC Verdict On Mubarak Sani Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and Deputy Administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Friday welcomed the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Mubarak Sani case, describing it as a significant victory for the entire Muslim community

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Haqqani praised the apex court for expunging certain portions from its earlier judgment, calling the move commendable.

He also lauded the Chief Justice of Pakistan for acknowledging the possibility of error and for rectifying it, stating that the court deserves appreciation for its actions.

Maulana Haqqani extended congratulations to the scholars, religious and political leaders, and all Muslims from various schools of thought who supported the movement.

He highlighted the crucial role played by his grandfather, Maulana Abdul Haq, and his father, the late Maulana Samiul Haq, in the 1974 movement.

He said that his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, sacrificed his life for the protection of the belief in the finality of Prophet-hood.

Maulana Haqqani reiterated that while islam and the Constitution of Pakistan protect the rights of minorities, the Qadianis refuse to accept their minority status, thereby defying the Constitution.

The press conference was also attended by Senior Vice Amir Hafiz Abdul Rafiq, Provincial Secretary Information Maulana Abdul Sami Usmani, Peshawar District Amir Maulana Usama Haqqani, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Usman, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Haji Rahim Orakzai, Maulana Arshad Qureshi, Maulana Sahib Hussain Haqqani, Mufti Riza Haqqani, Haji Ijaz Hussain, Haji Noor Habib, and other notable figures.

