JUI-S Leader Hails SC Verdict On Mubarak Sani Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and Deputy Administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Friday welcomed the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Mubarak Sani case, describing it as a significant victory for the entire Muslim community
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and Deputy Administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Friday welcomed the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Mubarak Sani case, describing it as a significant victory for the entire Muslim community.
Addressing a press conference, Maulana Haqqani praised the apex court for expunging certain portions from its earlier judgment, calling the move commendable.
He also lauded the Chief Justice of Pakistan for acknowledging the possibility of error and for rectifying it, stating that the court deserves appreciation for its actions.
Maulana Haqqani extended congratulations to the scholars, religious and political leaders, and all Muslims from various schools of thought who supported the movement.
He highlighted the crucial role played by his grandfather, Maulana Abdul Haq, and his father, the late Maulana Samiul Haq, in the 1974 movement.
He said that his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, sacrificed his life for the protection of the belief in the finality of Prophet-hood.
Maulana Haqqani reiterated that while islam and the Constitution of Pakistan protect the rights of minorities, the Qadianis refuse to accept their minority status, thereby defying the Constitution.
The press conference was also attended by Senior Vice Amir Hafiz Abdul Rafiq, Provincial Secretary Information Maulana Abdul Sami Usmani, Peshawar District Amir Maulana Usama Haqqani, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Usman, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Haji Rahim Orakzai, Maulana Arshad Qureshi, Maulana Sahib Hussain Haqqani, Mufti Riza Haqqani, Haji Ijaz Hussain, Haji Noor Habib, and other notable figures.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..3 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident4 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago